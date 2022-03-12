Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 34,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$16.88 million and a PE ratio of 60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.31.

In other Eagle Plains Resources news, Director Charles Claude Downie purchased 260,000 shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,069,750 shares in the company, valued at C$160,462.50. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,050.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

