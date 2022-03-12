Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 34,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$16.88 million and a PE ratio of 60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.

Get Eagle Plains Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Claude Downie acquired 260,000 shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,462.50. Insiders have bought a total of 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,050 in the last 90 days.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.