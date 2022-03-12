East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the February 13th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
EJPRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.27. 232,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,976. East Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.
East Japan Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East Japan Railway (EJPRY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.