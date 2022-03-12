easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $760.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESYJY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.01) to GBX 620 ($8.12) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of easyJet stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 75,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,364. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

