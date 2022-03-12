eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

