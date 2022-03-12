eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,216,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

