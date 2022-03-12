eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.95 billion.eBay also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $50.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.17.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in eBay by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

