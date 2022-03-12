eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna dropped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.