eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna dropped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

