eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,155,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 7,641,703 shares.The stock last traded at $52.78 and had previously closed at $53.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

