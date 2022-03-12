Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.00. 1,566,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,458. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.57. Ebix has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBIX shares. StockNews.com cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday.
About Ebix
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
