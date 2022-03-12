Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.00. 1,566,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,458. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.57. Ebix has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ebix by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ebix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ebix by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBIX shares. StockNews.com cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

