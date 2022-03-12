Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Trading Up 22.9%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) shares were up 22.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 1,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 30,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

