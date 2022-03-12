eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Down 60.7% in February

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the February 13th total of 795,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 69,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,818. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $363.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.35 and a beta of 0.40.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eGain will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

