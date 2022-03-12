Egoras (EGR) Market Cap Tops $1.11 Billion

Egoras (CURRENCY:EGR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Egoras coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Egoras has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $734,716.00 worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Egoras has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00046139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.03 or 0.06584704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,211.02 or 1.00073778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Egoras’ total supply is 99,097,732,541 coins and its circulating supply is 65,160,356,358 coins. The official website for Egoras is egoras.com . Egoras’ official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egoras is https://reddit.com/r/egoras

