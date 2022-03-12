Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Up 208.6% in February

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 208.6% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGTYF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eguana Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS EGTYF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,678. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.