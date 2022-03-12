Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of EIGR stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 431,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,379. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

