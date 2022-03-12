Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,916 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.