El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LOCO. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of LOCO opened at $11.41 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $417.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

