Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.240 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.63.

ELAN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. 5,023,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,775,000 after purchasing an additional 548,577 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $6,421,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 190,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

