Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.35.

NYSE ESTC opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $131.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Elastic by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 38,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

