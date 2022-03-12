Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.11 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $7.70 on Friday, reaching $72.02. 1,862,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,425. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.78.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.35.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Elastic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Elastic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

