Electrocomponents’ (ECM) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.04) to GBX 1,100 ($14.41) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.66) to GBX 1,230 ($16.12) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.35) to GBX 1,419 ($18.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,319.38 ($17.29).

Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 966.50 ($12.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 839.50 ($11.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 24.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,063.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,114.63.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

