Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

LLY opened at $266.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.26. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,248 shares of company stock valued at $117,785,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 219.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 639,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,120,000 after purchasing an additional 439,185 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

