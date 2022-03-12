Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 31.82 and a quick ratio of 31.82. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 370.8% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 596.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 990,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at $16,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.