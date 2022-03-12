Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.
NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of -2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Eltek has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.80.
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
