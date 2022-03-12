Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMP.A. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised Empire from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.78.

Empire stock opened at C$44.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82. Empire has a 12-month low of C$36.20 and a 12-month high of C$45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,033.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

