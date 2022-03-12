Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Get Energous alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Energous has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative net margin of 5,479.90% and a negative return on equity of 106.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $80,676.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $92,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,958 shares of company stock worth $253,458. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Energous by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Energous by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energous (Get Rating)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energous (WATT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.