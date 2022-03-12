Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 427,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

ERII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

