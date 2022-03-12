Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Reaches $466,057.80

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $466,057.80 and approximately $205,406.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00257102 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012458 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004762 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00034625 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.81 or 0.00642846 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

