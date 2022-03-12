Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) & NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Enservco alerts:

This table compares Enservco and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.68 million 2.33 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -2.94 NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.42 billion 1.53 -$119.42 million ($0.56) -15.96

Enservco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enservco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Enservco has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Enservco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33% NexTier Oilfield Solutions -8.39% -23.16% -9.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enservco and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 2 3 0 2.60

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential downside of 8.28%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than Enservco.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats Enservco on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enservco (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc.is an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services. The Completion Services segment consists of fracturing services, wireline and pumping services, and completion support services, which includes the research and technology (R&T) department. The Well Construction and Intervention Services segment consists of cementing services and coiled tubing services. The Well Support Services segment consists of rig services, fluids management services, and specialty well site services. The company was founded on October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.