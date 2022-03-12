Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $2.26 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.54.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.25. 650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,421. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.