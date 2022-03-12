Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the February 13th total of 141,200 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENSC opened at $1.10 on Friday. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

