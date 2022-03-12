Entain (LON:ENT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $90.34

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 90.34 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 1,456 ($19.08), with a volume of 517628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,487.50 ($19.49).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENT shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.45) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($28.37) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.67) to GBX 2,590 ($33.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,165.11 ($28.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,625 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,808.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.21.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($32,075.47).

Entain Company Profile (LON:ENT)

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

