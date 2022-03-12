Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Entera Bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). B. Riley also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.58. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.06% and a negative net margin of 2,134.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Entera Bio by 145.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

