Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 122.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 71,120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.