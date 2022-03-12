EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given New SEK 425 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from SEK 612 to SEK 425 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQBBF has been the topic of several other reports. SEB Equities upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.13.

EQBBF opened at $25.00 on Friday. EQT AB has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $60.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

