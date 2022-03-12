Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

WHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $344.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

