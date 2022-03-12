Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $97.87 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $983,225,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after buying an additional 235,312 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,565,000 after purchasing an additional 232,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

