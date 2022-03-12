Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) rose 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 679,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,238,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $43,613,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after buying an additional 3,210,120 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,538,000 after buying an additional 1,695,797 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after buying an additional 1,227,175 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.