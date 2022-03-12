Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Essential Energy Services stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Essential Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton, and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.