Ethereum Gold Trading 34.9% Lower Over Last Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $266,837.76 and $45.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00034187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00105376 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

