EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EVRAZ alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $649.00 target price on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

EVRAZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVRAZ (EVRZF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.