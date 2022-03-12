Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Republic Services stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.06 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average is $128.77.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.