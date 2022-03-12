Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 69 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,062,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

MUSA stock opened at $175.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $202.20. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.22 and a 200-day moving average of $177.41.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.73%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

