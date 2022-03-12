Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

