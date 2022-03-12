Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ICU Medical by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 534.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICUI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $224.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.57. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

