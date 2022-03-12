Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 103,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

