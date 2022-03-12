ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $287,718.71 and approximately $600.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003748 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

