Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CEO Buys $1,006,740.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $179.31 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,250,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $195,284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 480,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.