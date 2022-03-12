Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the February 13th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

EXPGY stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $36.76. 194,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,195. Experian has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.1475 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

