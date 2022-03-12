Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.39

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.39 and traded as high as C$7.78. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.76, with a volume of 168,799 shares trading hands.

EXE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$695.00 million and a PE ratio of 60.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

